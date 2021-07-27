BJP tasks cadre with booth level people-connect

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to fill vacancies at all its district level departments or wings by August and has tasked newly appointed conveners, co-conveners and coordinators of various bodies to take the works of the central and the UP governments to the masses.

The BJP also announced state level functionaries of the party’s OBC wing. They include 8 vice presidents, 3 general secretaries, 8 state secretaries, treasurer and co-treasurer, a state office in-charge, a state media in-charge, social media in-charge and a researcher.

At the various meetings at the party office, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said though strongly placed for 2022 UP polls, the party required its cadre to remain vigilant.

The BJP leaders have also been visiting booth committee members. For instance, the state BJP chief visited a sculptor Pawan Prajapati, an OBC booth president, in Lucknow’s Telibagh area on Sunday. “All the cadre have to maintain booth-level people connect,” a party leader said.

“The opposition is clueless, rudderless and is trying to set a false narrative, full of lies and deceit, against the government. We need to expose the opposition,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev said. State general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said the cadres have to remain in touch directly with the masses.

“This direct connect would help you take the various initiatives of the government, both at the centre and in UP to the people, make the poor aware of them. It would also help achieve the objective of exposing the opposition,” Bansal said.

“The idea is to galvanise all our foot soldiers for the mission 2022,” a state BJP leader said while admitting they were expecting a direct contest mainly between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The BJP leader didn’t attach much importance to the BSP’s Brahmin meets.

“You can’t cash a cheque twice,” the leader said referring to 2007 when the BSP had put in place a remarkable Brahmin-Dalit social chemistry to come to power on its own for the first time in the state.