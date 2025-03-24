Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi
BJP to begin statewide outreach campaign from March 24

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 24, 2025 09:32 AM IST

BJP's statewide outreach from March 24 to April 14 will showcase UP government's achievements, focusing on crime policy and welfare schemes.

The BJP will hold a statewide outreach campaign from March 24 to April 14 to highlight the Uttar Pradesh government’s achievements over the past eight years under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The party will focus on the government’s zero-tolerance policy on crime, welfare schemes for farmers, women, and youth, and its commitment to cultural and economic upliftment,” BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said.

As per the outreach programme, workshops will be organised at the district level on March 23-24 to plan the campaign. The campaign, themed “Uttar Pradesh Ka Utkarsh—BJP Government’s 8 Years” will involve rallies, beneficiary fairs, intellectual meets, and grassroots interactions. Key leaders have been assigned responsibilities at the state, regional, and district levels.

The campaign will also include bike rallies by the youth wing, women’s meetings at the village level, and discussions on governance milestones. The drive will conclude on April 14 with tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and a cleanliness campaign at the booth level.

New Delhi
Monday, March 24, 2025
