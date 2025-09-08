BJP to set up six welcome points for PM Modi’s Kashi visit

The Kashi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Varanasi on September 11, when he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on September 11. (File photo)

BJP city unit president Pradeep Agrahari said six welcome points have been set up along the Prime Minister’s route from the Police Lines helipad to a hotel near Mint House. At each point, party workers, leaders, and residents will greet the Prime Minister and local MP with rose petals in a traditional style.

He said that workers of two mandals have been assigned the responsibility of one welcome point each. BJP Kashi region media incharge Navratan Rathi said that office-bearers of the state and region would be present at the welcome points.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha, Mahanagar, held a preparatory meeting at Gulab Bagh, chaired by Kusum Patel. Metropolitan vice-president Ashok Jatav said Mahila Morcha members would welcome the Prime Minister at the Police Line Gate. Divisional-level meetings will be held over the next two days to mobilise women’s participation.

Welcome points and responsibilities:

At the Police Line Gate: Workers of Sarnath and Rajshree Mandal and Mahila Morcha, Mahanagar, will welcome the PM under the leadership of minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and former mayor Ramgopal Mohle.

Police Line Square: Workers of Bageshwari and Dhupchandi Mandal will be led by Ayush minister Dr Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’.

Kachehri Square: Workers of Madhyameshwar and Kashi Vishwanath Mandal will welcome the PM under the leadership of former minister and MLA of Southern Assembly Dr Neelkanth Tiwari.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Square (Kachehri): Workers of Cantt and Ravidas Mandal will be present under the leadership of mayor Ashok Tiwari and senior BJP leader Dr Rajesh Mishra.

UP Motor Tiraha: Workers of Mahamana and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Mandal will be led by Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and Dr Veena Pandey.

Vivekanand Tiraha: Workers of Cantonment Mandal, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Mandal and Ramnagar Mandal will be led by MLC Dharmendra Rai and former MLC Kedarnath Singh.