BJP wants to snatch properties of Muslims through Waqf Bill: Akhilesh in Malegaon

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP wanted to snatch the properties of Muslims through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and that his party stood against the Bill that was “aimed at harassing the community”. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav being welcomed by party workers as he arrives to address a public meeting in Malegaon, at Nashik airport on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“The BJP wants to divide the society over Waqf. At the time when this bill was presented in the Lok Sabha, we had opposed it and said that the Waqf Bill is aimed at harassing Muslims and to snatch their land. I want to assure you that we will oppose this with all our might,” he said addressing a public gathering in Malegaon during his two-day visit to poll-bound Maharashtra.

Appealing to the people of Malegaon to vote in SP’s favour, Yadav said, “UP has defeated the BJP...people are against their encounter and bulldozer policies. They are doing such things and spreading hatred so that people don’t ask questions on inflation and unemployment. BJP people are doing politics of negative narrative and we will end it.”

SP MLA and Maharashtra chief, Abu Asim Azmi, said that the party had announced four candidates for the Maharashtra polls. These included himself from Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Raees Sheikh from Bhiwandi East, Riaz Azmi from Bhiwandi West and Shan-e-Hind from Malegaon.

Azmi also stated that SP declared candidates only on those seats on which it was strong and party chief Akhilesh Yadav was in talks with MVA leaders. Soon, candidates will be finalized on other seats as well, he added.