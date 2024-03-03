 BJP will be ousted if U.P., Bihar beat it in LS polls: Akhilesh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / BJP will be ousted if U.P., Bihar beat it in LS polls: Akhilesh

BJP will be ousted if U.P., Bihar beat it in LS polls: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 03, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Samajwadi Party national president was addressing the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s “Jan Vishwas Rally” in Patna

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be out of power if Uttar Pradesh and Bihar defeat it in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with other INDIA bloc leaders at RJD’s “Jan Vishwas Rally” in Patna. (Sourced)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with other INDIA bloc leaders at RJD’s “Jan Vishwas Rally” in Patna. (Sourced)

“On one hand, Uttar Pradesh is giving the slogan of ‘80 harao’, Bihar is also raising the slogan of ‘40 harao’ on the other. What will happen to BJP if both U.P. and Bihar make them lose 120 seats?... In 2024, ‘Samvidhaan Manthan’ is going to take place. On one side, there are the protectors of the Constitution and there are the destroyers of the Constitution on the other side,” he said at Rashtriya Janata Dal’s “Jan Vishwas Rally” in Bihar’s capital Patna in which several leaders of opposition INDIA bloc took part.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats while Bihar has 40. “When next time we meet here, the double engine government (in U.P. and Bihar) will be out”, he added. Double-engine government is a term used for the same party’s government at the Centre and in a state. RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswai Yadav had organised the rally.

The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretaries of the CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML), and a few more leaders addressed the rally.

Hitting out at the probes by the CBI, the ED and other agencies against the opposition leaders including himself, Akhilesh said: “These agencies have come because we are in politics. Had we not be taking on these people (BJP and allies), the agencies wouldn’t have zeroed in on us.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On