BJP will be ousted if U.P., Bihar beat it in LS polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be out of power if Uttar Pradesh and Bihar defeat it in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with other INDIA bloc leaders at RJD’s “Jan Vishwas Rally” in Patna. (Sourced)

“On one hand, Uttar Pradesh is giving the slogan of ‘80 harao’, Bihar is also raising the slogan of ‘40 harao’ on the other. What will happen to BJP if both U.P. and Bihar make them lose 120 seats?... In 2024, ‘Samvidhaan Manthan’ is going to take place. On one side, there are the protectors of the Constitution and there are the destroyers of the Constitution on the other side,” he said at Rashtriya Janata Dal’s “Jan Vishwas Rally” in Bihar’s capital Patna in which several leaders of opposition INDIA bloc took part.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats while Bihar has 40. “When next time we meet here, the double engine government (in U.P. and Bihar) will be out”, he added. Double-engine government is a term used for the same party’s government at the Centre and in a state. RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswai Yadav had organised the rally.

The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretaries of the CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML), and a few more leaders addressed the rally.

Hitting out at the probes by the CBI, the ED and other agencies against the opposition leaders including himself, Akhilesh said: “These agencies have come because we are in politics. Had we not be taking on these people (BJP and allies), the agencies wouldn’t have zeroed in on us.”