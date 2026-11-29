Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asserted that the BJP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term in 2027 with a massive majority, setting a target of securing 60% of the vote for the NDA. Deputy CM KP Maurya said Samajwadi Party and law and order were two opposite poles. (File) more

Maurya, who was in Kanpur to attend the ‘Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair’, once again described the Samajwadi Party’s recently released manifesto as a “dhakosla patra” (a hollow document) and accused the party of having little regard for law and order. He had used the same description when the SP released its manifesto in Lucknow on November 26.

“Samajwadi Party and law and order are two opposite poles. Under an SP government, hooliganism is inevitable,” he said.

He said the people of UP wanted to puncture the Samajwadi Party’s cycle and send it back to Saifai, the party’s stronghold.

He also targeted Akhilesh Yadav over the proposed women’s reservation and delimitation bills, expressing confidence that Parliament would pass both. He challenged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to support the legislation, saying that doing so would at least allow him to save face, while opposing it would lead to consequences similar to those faced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Setting out the BJP’s electoral arithmetic for 2027, Maurya said the party had set a target of securing 60 out of every 100 votes for the NDA. He claimed the remaining 40% would be divided among Opposition parties, allowing the BJP to emerge victorious across the state.

“The lotus will bloom everywhere,” he said, expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power with an overwhelming mandate.