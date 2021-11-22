Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP will win 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Maurya
lucknow news

BJP will win 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 300 seats in the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the deputy CM, even if all opposition parties come together, they won’t be able to stop the BJP from winning over 300 seats. (For representation purpose)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 11:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more than 300 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

Maurya said this while talking to media persons after announcing various projects of Public Works Department (PWD) at Gullabir Mandir, Bahraich on Monday.

“Even if all the parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress come together, they would not be able to stop the BJP from winning more than 300 seats,” he said.

He attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said he should change his party’s name as Jinnahwadi party.

“Akhilesh had said that Jinnah contributed for country’s independence despite the fact that Jinnah was responsible for the partition because of which lakhs of Hindus were killed,” Maurya said. He said withdrawing the three farm laws was a policy decision of the government that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

