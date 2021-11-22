BJP will win 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh: Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more than 300 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

Maurya said this while talking to media persons after announcing various projects of Public Works Department (PWD) at Gullabir Mandir, Bahraich on Monday.

“Even if all the parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress come together, they would not be able to stop the BJP from winning more than 300 seats,” he said.

He attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said he should change his party’s name as Jinnahwadi party.

“Akhilesh had said that Jinnah contributed for country’s independence despite the fact that Jinnah was responsible for the partition because of which lakhs of Hindus were killed,” Maurya said. He said withdrawing the three farm laws was a policy decision of the government that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI