BJP’s three-day training camp begins in Chitrakoot, focus on Mission 2024
LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) three-day training camp, aimed at gearing up party workers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, got underway in Chitrakoot on Friday. BJP leaders said workers should strive to make a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh by bagging all the 80 LS seats.
The camp will have eight sessions daily and each will be addressed by senior party leaders. Top leaders of the BJP organization, union ministers and ministers in UP government will attend the training camp. BJP national president JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will address party workers, said a BJP leader.
BJP national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, former national general secretary P Murli Dhar Rao, national joint secretary (organization) V Satish and party state secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal inaugurated the training programme at Nanaji Deshmukh auditorium.
Addressing party leaders and workers, Swatantra Dev Singh said training is imparted to workers to develop their potential. “The main objective of the training is to bring efficiency in organisational works. Through training, the worker imbibes ability to become part of the organisation,” he said.
National joint secretary (organization) V Satish said training was essential for creating a class of disciplined, cultured, dedicated and nationalist workers.
“An idea can be good only when it is followed by cultured people. We have to try and find a solution to the problems of our country on the basis of our wisdom. Despite being under the rule of foreign invaders for thousands of years, the nationality of India survived because of our vibrant cultural nationalism,” he said.
Addressing the first session of the training camp, former BJP national general secretary, P Murli Dhar Rao, spoke on Ekatma Manavvad (integral humanism). “Our ideology, principles, fundamental vision, organization building and collectivism are different from other parties’ ideological values. Rejecting the spirit of capitalism, communism, we have imbibed the spirit of integral humanism and antyodaya,” he stated.
“Our philosophical ideology is that whatever is in our body is in the universe,” he added.
Among those who attended the training camp on Friday included union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, SP Singh Baghel, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, cabinet ministers - Surya Pratap Shahi, Dharampal Singh, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Arvind Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Jitin Prasada, Javir Singh, JPS Rathore and Dayashankar Singh, former BJP state president Ramapati Ram Tripathi and others.
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
