BJP’s three-day training camp begins in Chitrakoot, focus on Mission 2024

LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) three-day training camp, aimed at gearing up party workers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, got underway in Chitrakoot on Friday. BJP leaders said workers should strive to make a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh by bagging all the 80 LS seats.

The camp will have eight sessions daily and each will be addressed by senior party leaders. Top leaders of the BJP organization, union ministers and ministers in UP government will attend the training camp. BJP national president JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will address party workers, said a BJP leader.

BJP national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, former national general secretary P Murli Dhar Rao, national joint secretary (organization) V Satish and party state secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal inaugurated the training programme at Nanaji Deshmukh auditorium.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Swatantra Dev Singh said training is imparted to workers to develop their potential. “The main objective of the training is to bring efficiency in organisational works. Through training, the worker imbibes ability to become part of the organisation,” he said.

National joint secretary (organization) V Satish said training was essential for creating a class of disciplined, cultured, dedicated and nationalist workers.

“An idea can be good only when it is followed by cultured people. We have to try and find a solution to the problems of our country on the basis of our wisdom. Despite being under the rule of foreign invaders for thousands of years, the nationality of India survived because of our vibrant cultural nationalism,” he said.

Addressing the first session of the training camp, former BJP national general secretary, P Murli Dhar Rao, spoke on Ekatma Manavvad (integral humanism). “Our ideology, principles, fundamental vision, organization building and collectivism are different from other parties’ ideological values. Rejecting the spirit of capitalism, communism, we have imbibed the spirit of integral humanism and antyodaya,” he stated.

“Our philosophical ideology is that whatever is in our body is in the universe,” he added.

Among those who attended the training camp on Friday included union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, SP Singh Baghel, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, cabinet ministers - Surya Pratap Shahi, Dharampal Singh, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Arvind Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Jitin Prasada, Javir Singh, JPS Rathore and Dayashankar Singh, former BJP state president Ramapati Ram Tripathi and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON