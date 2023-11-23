B’khand expressway to be U.P’s first Solar Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to set up solar plants on a 1700-hectare land along the Bundelkhand Expressway, aiming to develop it as the state’s first solar expressway to generate 550 MW of solar power. Bundelkhand Expressway (HT File Photo)

With this solar plant, the state government aims to supply electricity to one lakh houses along the expressway. The estimated lifespan of the project is 25 years.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), a state government body, will execute the project. The Due Diligence Study related to the project has been completed, along with the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage, which concluded in August 2023.

According to the state government, last month, eight leading solar power developers gave presentations before government authorities on the project. These companies include Tusco Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Somaya Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd, 3R Management Ltd, Avaada Energy Ltd, Atria Brindavan Power Ltd, Erisha E Mobility, and Mahapreit.

The 296 km long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway is divided into two parts: the main carriageway and a service lane. In the space between these two, a strip of land approximately 15 to 20 meters wide is currently vacant throughout the expressway. The plan is to cover this area with solar panels, separating agricultural land and installing fencing.