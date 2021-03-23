Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BKU activists try to stop BJP UP chief’s cavalcade, wave black flags
lucknow news

BKU activists try to stop BJP UP chief’s cavalcade, wave black flags

Farmers, including members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union , are protesting the three new farm laws of the Central government for over two months now
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:14 PM IST
BKU activists trying to stop the cavalcade of BJP state chief Swatantra Deo Singh while waving black flags. (HT Photo)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists greeted BJP state president Swatantra Deo Singh with black flags and anti-BJP slogans near Rasheedpur Garhi village in Bijnor district on Monday evening, said BKU youth wing state president Chaudhary Digamber Singh.

Farmers, including members of the BKU, are protesting the three new farm laws of the Central government for over two months now.

The BJP state chief had gone to Bijnor to attend a programme, where he spelt out the achievements of the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments. When his cavalcade was on its way back, BKU activists intercepted it and shouted anti-BJP slogans. They also waved black flags. Police detained five protesters.

Also Read | NHAI suffers 814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers’ protest

Digamber Singh, who belongs to Bijnor, threatened to announce a curfew against BJP leaders in villages if the detained activists (farmers) were not released.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait directed farmers to be ready for “jail bharo” if the detained farmers were not released.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Awards in limbo as UP’s Urdu Akademi awaits new chairperson

UP schools upto class 8 to remain closed till March 31 due to Covid-19 surge

UP’s water regulatory commission has chairman but no members since inception in 2014

UP’s steps to contain Covid: No public function sans prior nod; school vacations from Mar 24-31

They were released late in the night after a large number of BKU activists, led by Bijnor district president Kuldeep Singh, staged a demonstration outside the city kotwali, Digamber Singh said.

“We released the detained persons in the night,” Bijnor SP (city) Praveen Ranjan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP