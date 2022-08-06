Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BKU (apolitical) leader among 16 booked for SUV ‘loot’ in U.P.’s Bijnor

Updated on Aug 06, 2022 11:21 PM IST
The case was registered against Digambar Singh and 15 others on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Kuldeep Singh
ByS Raju, Meerut

Kotwali police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district have registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Arajnaitik (apolitical) youth wing U.P. unit president Ch Digambar Singh and 15 others in connection with the alleged loot of a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The case was registered on the complaint of BKU (Tikait group) Bijnor unit district president Ch Kuldeep Singh on Friday. In his complaint, Kuldeep Singh alleged that a group of motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him on Thursday evening while he was returning to his village after participating in a dharna at the electricity department in Bijnor and looted his vehicle.

He accused Digambar Singh and his supporters of being involved in the conspiracy behind the incident. Confirming registration of the case against Digambar Singh and others, ASP, Bijnor, Praveen Ranjan said the issue pertained to the ownership and possession of the vehicle. Meanwhile, police also have recovered the vehicle. On the other hand, Digambar Singh claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.

Kuldeep Singh said a panchayat had been called to discuss the hooliganism of rivals and farmers will discuss the issue to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. Digamber Singh, however, claimed that he had nothing to do with the incident and that his opponents were levelling baseless charges to malign his image.

Earlier, angry BKU leaders and supporters staged a dharna at Kotwali in Bijnor till Thursday midnight demanding lodging of a case against Digamber Singh and others. They ended the dharna only after the case was registered.

The ruckus between the two groups started over the possession of the vehicle which is being used by Ch Kuldeep Singh for work of the organisation. Digambar Singh was also associated with BKU earlier but he had joined BKU Arajnaitik after a few BKU leaders formed the new group on May 15 this year.

