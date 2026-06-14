Blacklist contractors if quality lapses found in projects: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to scrutinise development works awarded at rates significantly below tender estimates and blacklist contractors found compromising on quality. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Expressing concern over the issue, he said, “Contractors who secure projects by quoting significantly below tender rates often delay construction and compromise on quality. If deficiencies in quality standards are found, the concerned contractors must be blacklisted.”

Chairing a review meeting with public works department (PWD) officials and elected representatives from the Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions at the Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium here, he asked officials to prioritise proposals submitted by legislators and ensure their quality execution before July. Yogi emphasised that quality should not be sacrificed in the race to secure contracts through abnormally low bids.

The CM stressed that development projects should be completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards. He said that public funds must translate into durable and reliable infrastructure across the Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions.

Yogi also directed officials to launch a mission-mode drive to expedite ongoing construction works, particularly those scheduled for completion before the monsoon. He warned that any laxity or delay in execution would not be tolerated.

He further instructed officials to prioritise projects proposed by MLAs so that citizens can benefit from improved connectivity and infrastructure at the earliest.

Cabinet minister Dayashankar Singh said the chief minister directed departments to obtain all necessary approvals by the end of June and ensure adequate resources are arranged before work begins to prevent interruptions during execution.

Adityanath also sought progress reports on the Bansiya Deeh–Ballia road project and the under-construction Mohan Setu bridge project in Deoria, directing officials to accelerate the pace of work.

Union minister of state Kamlesh Paswan, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Kushinagar MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, many cabinet ministers, other lawmakers and senior government officials were present in the meeting.