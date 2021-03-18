IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
lucknow news

Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets

The wooden toys made in Kashi are exclusive in design and diversity. Wooden toys based on mythological characters are also made here.
READ FULL STORY
By Sudhir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST

The wooden toy engine displayed in a shop starts chugging and the wooden lantern begins to glow, while the chariot rolls forward with the press of a button. These are modern versions of the famous lacquered wooden toys of Varanasi, known for antiquity and beauty, as they come alive in a designer and electric ‘avatar’ to keep pace with the demands of the global market.

These traditional wooden toys, including train engines, carts, chariots, and lanterns are now battery-operated, courtesy awarded designer craftsman Rajkumar Singh.

Singh started working on electric wooden toys last November and succeeded in operating the wooden train engine with a battery. Later wooden chariots, wooden carts and wooden lanterns were also fitted with batteries.

“The new concept of wooden toys has got a very good response from the buyers in the domestic market. People like them,” said Singh and added that many people bought them for decoration purposes, while children purchased them to play.

“Battery operated wooden toys, including train engines, wooden carts, chariots and lanterns are all set to land in the international market. Initially, we are making 100 sets of each of these wooden toys for export,” Singh said.

These toys will be exported to Russia, Germany, France, Australia, USA and also Sri Lanka, Japan and Thailand to gauge the response, added Singh.

A post graduate in fine arts, Singh learnt the craft of shaping wood into toys from his father, national merit award winner craftsman Rameshwar Singh, who had been carving gods and goddesses for three decades.

Singh said wooden parrots, myna, elephants, horses and chariots were much in demand in domestic markets, while Russian dolls, Indian dolls and traditional Indian couple were in demand abroad.

His father and ace craftsman, Rameshwar Singh, is quite enthusiastic after getting an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to him via video conferencing after inaugurating the toy fair.

“I am thankful to PM Modi for assuring us all possible support for the promotion of wooden toys. His assurance has acted as a catalyst and encouraged all the artisans to innovate further in making wooden toys. We are working on new designs while maintaining antiquity and exclusiveness of the toys.”

Singh is the son of late Ramkhilawan Singh, who was popularly known as the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of wood craft and toy making. He played a crucial role in reviving wooden toy making in Varanasi over three decades ago when this craft was dying, said Padma awardee Dr Rajnikant, who is credited with getting GI (geographical indication) tag to 13 handicraft items, including wooden toys in Kashi.

The wooden toys made in Kashi are exclusive in design and diversity. Wooden toys on mythological characters are also made here. The artisans also make beautiful masks, which are used by the actors in Ramleela. In addition, toys like ghunghuna, jhunjhuna, different birds, horses, elephants, carts and many more are made of wood.

Dr Rajnikant said idols of deities were very popular and high in demand in Mauritius and certain other countries. Omprakash Sharma, another awarded craftsman, is expert in making wooden idols of deities, he said.

According to him, a common facility hub equipped with a training centre for diversification in designs of wooden toys, a raw material depot and proper packaging centre should be set up in Kashi to make artisans aware of the current international and national trends.

The size of Varanasi wooden toys’ market is around 15 to 20 crore including annual exports worth 5 crore, said an official.

Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal said, “A concrete plan has been made for promoting export of the wooden toys and other handicraft items made in Kashi. As part of the plan, craftsmen and artisans are being imparted training in design diversification.”

He said a group of artisans had already been imparted training, including soft skills. They are also being introduced to online platforms, where they may sell their products.

Through this training, the artisans are also imparted knowledge of basic financial literacy, including handling foreign exchange and learning the process to register their products for export to reduce their dependency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
lucknow news

Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets

By Sudhir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The wooden toys made in Kashi are exclusive in design and diversity. Wooden toys based on mythological characters are also made here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

EOW seizes 4 luxury vehicles of bike bot scam key accused

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Four super luxury vehicles worth over 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)
Unaware of the actual situation in the state, Adityanath is busy in improving the situation in West Bengal and Assam, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.(HT File Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav says CM busy in improving WB, Assam while unaware of own state

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:26 PM IST
UP CM Adityanath has addressed three rallies in West Bengal's Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur districts on Tuesday, while he visited Assam for public meetings on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. (Sourced)
Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava. (Sourced)
lucknow news

Mosque lowers loudspeaker volume after Allahabad varsity V-C seeks ban on azaan

By Amitabh Maitra
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Kaleem-ur-Rehman, the caretaker of the Lal Masjid, said after police informed them about the problem, the committee immediately took steps to address the issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
Travellers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP File Photo )
lucknow news

UP cabinet gives nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST
  • The cabinet also approved an expenditure of 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA

By Rohit K Singh, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the directors and promoters of an Agra-based builders firm, Kalpturu Buildtech, said officials here on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter - SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against cops, CBI probe

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of slain gangster Kanhaiya alias Girdhari Vishwakarma’s brother Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma seeking an FIR against police officials of Lucknow involved in the encounter of his brother and a CBI probe into the incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that voices of dissent had started surfacing within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Expose Opposition canard on farm laws: Yogi to party

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:09 PM IST
: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath strongly backed the Centre’s new farm laws, saying that the farmers were being misled
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

FOUR YEARS Yogi govt’s achievements galore, but faces challenges ahead of 2022

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath completes four years in office this week and he has a long list of achievements, to claim, but his government faces several challenges on various fronts ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday started filling work of Ram temple’s foundation after performing vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Fund collection for Ram temple now 3,000 cr

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has received 3,000 crore in the fund collection drive for construction of Ram temple, till now
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: HC quashes order, asks state govt to take 2015 as base year for reserving seats

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to take 2015 as the base year for the reservation of seats in the panchayat elections after the government apprised the court that it had no objection to doing the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati speaking at a press conference after paying floral tribute to party founder Kanshiram on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati speaking at a press conference after paying floral tribute to party founder Kanshiram on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
lucknow news

Maya defends sale of state-run sugar mills in BSP regime

By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST
She reiterates decision to contest all forthcoming polls alone as alliances have not benefited her party in the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Moradabad police begin probe into case accusing Akhilesh of violence, rioting

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Moradabad Police on Sunday began a probe into the case of rioting in connection with an incident of alleged violence against journalists in which Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is an accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP