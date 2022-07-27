Blood donation: Healing people, keeping donors healthy

Regular blood donation not only saves lives of others but also prevents many serious diseases among donors. Reason: The blood of regular blood donors is tested every time before they donate blood, so any abnormality is detected within time, said Dr Tulika Chandra, chairperson of KGMU blood transfusion medicine department.

“The risk of heart disease is reduced by up to 5% among blood donors. At the same time, there are five types of free tests for regular blood donors which helps in timely diagnosis of serious infections,” she said.

An awareness rally was taken out from the Shatabdi Hospital in KGMU on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Health Secretary Pranjal Yadav flagged off the rally. The rally came back to KGMU after visiting Shaheed Smarak. Street plays were organised to create awareness about blood donation.

Dr Chandra said, “Even 2% of the population of the country is not donating blood regularly. But everyone wants blood when admitted to hospital. This is a matter of concern. Blood banks need to refill blood for ill patients. That’s why we say, “If even 2% people start donating blood, then there will be no shortage of blood for patients.”

KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Bipin Puri said that by donating blood regularly, new cells are formed rapidly in the body. As such, the risk of people getting sick reduces.

Blood Component Unit in all districts

Health Secretary Pranjal Yadav said that all people need to donate blood to overcome the shortage of blood. Blood component separation units are being established in all districts. RP Dixit, general manager, NHM Blood Cell was also present on this occasion.