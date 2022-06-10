BMGF: UP’s Covid mgmt better than even the US
LUCKNOW: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has described the Covid management of Uttar Pradesh as being better than even the United States.
Marks Suzman, CEO of BMGF, said, “Having observed Covid management of many countries where we work, it would be fair to say that India, especially Uttar Pradesh, was far better in Covid management than even the United States. The way the state’s leadership tackled population density and various social challenges to control the pandemic is commendable.”
The BMGF delegation met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance technical cooperation in health, nutrition and agriculture sectors, said a press statement from the state government.
“The Foundation has played important role in effective implementation of the state government’s schemes for the poor. They have also been providing technical support in the agriculture sector in recent years,” said the chief minister.
“The latest National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) results reveal that the state has witnessed phenomenal improvement in health and nutrition sector,” Yogi said.
According to the CM, the UP government also received the Foundation’s support in tackling Covid, including setting up dedicated Covid hospitals in Noida, Gonda and Prayagraj.
The chief minister said premature deaths of many children from encephalitis were controlled by 95%. Still, much needed to be done in the field of health security in Uttar Pradesh and, therefore, the state government was setting up a medical college in each district so that there was no dearth of doctors.
Availability of skilled nursing/paramedics still remained a big challenge, the CM said, adding that the Foundation could “support us in creating a team of qualified, skilled and professional nursing staff and paramedics”, in addition to promoting this on the digital platform.
Yogi said, “BMGF’s global experience will be useful for us in connecting with farmers, providing them technological training and strengthening the Self Help Groups.”
BMGF team visits hosp
LUCKNOW: The BMGF team along with CEO Marks Suzman visited the Avantibai (women’s) hospital and took stock of facilities being provided to pregnant women and new-born babies. The hospital’s chief superintendent Dr Seema Srivastava said that the team met the medical staff and took note of the services.
