Bodies of young man and woman found on train track in Agra

Bodies of a man and woman tied with a cloth on their waist were found lying on railway track near Jajau railway station within limits of Saiyyan police station of Agra on Monday, railway police said.

“The duo, in their twenties, seemed to been in a relationship. They consumed some poisonous substance, tied each other with a ‘duppatta’ (stole) on their waist and jumped from a moving train,” said Mushtaq Mohammad, SP Railway, Agra.

They duo was found frothing from mouth, he said and added that they were rushed to Community Health Center at Saiyyan from where they were referred to SN Medical College in Agra where doctors declared them brought dead, the SP Railways said.

“The bodies have been sent for post mortem. The man was identified as a resident of Kagarol area in Agra and woman was from Dholpur in Rajasthan,” he added.