Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow
lucknow news

Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow

The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state, its author said
The book being released in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A book titled ‘Dynamics of development backward economy’ by Prof Ajit Kumar Singh, former director of Giri Institute of Development Studies, was launched at the Press Club on Wednesday. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on UP’s economy - past and present.

“The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state,” said professor Ajit Kumar Singh.

Tracing UP’s economic development and poverty trends since 1941, Prof AK Shukla said, “UP’s economic growth was slow and uneven. Slow economic growth combined with slow growth of employment in non-agriculture sectors in the state led to overcrowding in agriculture and thus leading to high rural poverty.”

“Post globalisation, there has been a 7% economic growth in the country, which has never happened before, but privatisation is a hurdle to the aspirations of poor people. It is the duty of the citizens to draw the attention of those in power to the real issues other than those of Mandir-Masjid,” said Anis Ansari, IAS (retd) and former V-C of Urdu, Arabic and Farsi University, Lucknow.

RELATED STORIES

The event was attended by Professor Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, Prof NMP Verma, Prof MK Agarwal and Prof Pamesh Dixit, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP