Bound by love, inseparable in pain, elderly couple gets much-knee(ded) relief

Bound by decades of love and mutual concern, an elderly couple delayed knee replacement surgery for years as each wanted the other to get relief from pain first. (Sourced)

In a solution that honoured the spirit of the duo’s sentiments, doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) operated on them at the same time.

“Wife wanted surgery first for husband so that she could take post-operative care while husband wanted the wife to get rid of her knee pain first. And this delayed the operation for both for the past several years,” said Prof Narendra Kushwaha, the operating surgeon and senior faculty at department of orthopaedic surgery at KGMU.

“Keeping their bond and love for each other (in mind), we offered them surgery at the same time to which they agreed immediately,” said Prof Kushwaha.

So Jai Karan, 75, and Krishna Devi, 68, were operated together on the same day.

“As we have been sharing all happiness and sorrows together, we shall undergo surgery and its complications also together,” said the couple to the doctors while giving their consent.

Both the knees of Jai Karan were replaced while his wife got her right knee replacement done. Her left knee will be replaced later, said the doctor.

The couple left for their native place Gorakhpur on Friday after a 10-day stay here.

“Since they came from another district and could face difficulty in travelling, we made them stay in Lucknow for a few days and leave after the first follow-up,” said Prof Kushwaha.

The couple, who faced difficulty in doing their daily chores before surgery, said while leaving, “We are walking without pain now. This is a new beginning for us.”

“This surgery gives a message to society that KGMU can find ways for every patient in an individual manner and get them treated keeping in view their personal issues too,” said HoD Prof Ashish Kumar.