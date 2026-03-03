Boy’s death at birthday party: Three minors among six named in FIR

Three minors are among six people named in an FIR registered a day after a 13-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound during a birthday celebration in the Krishna Nagar area. While police suspect accidental firing, the victim’s family has alleged murder. The FIR was lodged at Krishna Nagar police station on Monday night under Sections 103(1), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Class 7 student Unaiz Khan had gone to attend a birthday celebration at contractor Sanjeev Tripathi’s residence in LDA Colony, Barigawan, when the incident took place around 7pm. He was rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the FIR filed by the boy’s father, Zamir Khan, his son had left home around 3.30 pm with friends to attend the celebration. Later in the evening, the family received calls informing them that the child had been admitted to hospital. The complainant alleged that when they were finally shown the body around 9.30 pm, the boy had a bullet injury in the middle of his forehead.

Those named in the FIR include three minors, an unidentified driver, Sanjeev Tripathi and his wife. The complainant alleged they acted together in the killing and also claimed that Tripathi had earlier threatened him during a parent-teacher meeting.

Police officials earlier said a preliminary inquiry suggested minors at the gathering may have found a revolver kept in the house and that it went off accidentally. However, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered based on the family’s complaint.

Police officials said on Tuesday that since three of the accused named in the FIR are under 18 years old, proceedings against them will follow under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and they will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per law.

Investigators are analysing forensic evidence, call records and statements to establish the sequence of events. Police said further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

Meanwhile, the boy’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Tuesday. As the family reached Behasa village in Sarojini Nagar, a large crowd gathered and raised slogans against the police, alleging inaction.Some reportedly said the last rites would not be performed until arrests were made.