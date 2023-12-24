Brace for fog, winter chill over next few days in Uttar Pradesh: Met dept

Dense to very dense fog accompanied by drop in temperature is likely across the state over the next couple of days, Met department predicted on Sunday. People enjoying winters at Gomti river front in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta / HT)

“Dense fog along with a drop of two to three degrees Celsius temperature over next 2-3 days are likely. A warning of the likelihood of dense fog at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and chances of dense to very dense fog at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh has been issued,” said Mohd Danish, incharge of Lucknow Met office.

“Due to the effect of the current western disturbance, dense to very dense fog was recorded at some places in the state on Saturday morning. In Lucknow too, visibility dropped to 150 meters,” he said.

The minimum visibility became zero in Kanpur and Hamirpur, while it was 20 meters in Orai and Fursatganj; it was 150 meters in Lucknow and 100 meters in Agra, Ballia, Banda and Prayagraj, he said.

As a result of the eastern advance of this Western Disturbance as well as abundance and stability of moisture in the lower troposphere, surface visibility may drop below 200 meters due to moderate to dense fog in the morning at some places in the state during the next 2-3 days. Due to very dense fog visibility at some places, is likely to go below 50 meters.

In Lucknow, maximum and minimum temperature was 26.9 and 10.8 degrees Celsius. Forecast for Lucknow is dense fog during morning hours & mainly clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 25 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively. State weather forecast is most likely dry.

Muzaffarnagar recorded lowest temperature in the state with minimum temperature dropping 5.3 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 7.2, Meerut 7.3, Najibabad 7.5, Faizabad 8, Kanpur 8.4, Shahjahanpur and Moradabad 8.5, Bareilly 9.4 and Hardoi 10 degrees Celsius.