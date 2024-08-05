Breast-conserving surgery linked to better sexual health in cancer patients: Experts

Female patients who undergo breast-conserving surgery as part of breast cancer treatment have better sexual health than those opting for a mastectomy, surgical procedure to remove breast, said doctors on the third and final day of the annual conference of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSICON 2024) on Sunday. Breast cancer awareness concept. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Prof Anand Mishra, head of the department of endocrine surgery at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), stated that women were surveyed about their sexual health four weeks and three months after completing treatment.

“At the three-month mark, women who had undergone breast-conserving surgery reported better sexual health than those who had a mastectomy,” he said. He added that it is important for doctors to address these concerns.

Dr Kularanjan Singh, senior faculty in endocrine surgery, emphasised the need for society to create an open environment to provide maximum support for survivors. Dr Akshay Anand of the department of surgery at KGMU highlighted the significance of addressing sexual health issues for the quality of life of breast cancer survivors.

During the conference, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Association of Breast Surgeons of India and the Association of Breast Surgeons, UK. This agreement will allow surgeons to travel to the UK for training in advanced breast surgical techniques. “It’s a milestone to have an MoU with the UK, as the sharing of knowledge between the two associations will benefit patients across the globe,” said Dr Akshay Anand.