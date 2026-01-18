Bribe demands in PMAY will lead to jail: CM Yogi

Issuing a warning against corruption in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that anyone demanding bribes or exploiting beneficiaries would face strict legal action, including imprisonment. CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with beneficiaries in Gorakhpur through a video conference. (File)

Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy, the chief minister said the housing scheme is meant exclusively for the poor and no individual, whether an official or an intermediary, would be allowed to “cut commissions” from funds intended for the needy.

CM Yogi was interacting with beneficiaries in Gorakhpur through a video conference on the occasion of the transfer of the first instalment into the bank accounts of 7,142 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban 2.0. During the interaction, he spoke to Suman Devi, 32, a resident of Bichhiya locality in Gorakhpur city.

The chief minister made it clear that the state government is closely monitoring the implementation of PMAY and that even a single complaint of corruption would trigger an immediate investigation followed by punitive action. He reiterated that corruption in the scheme would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Yogi also inquired about the implementation of other welfare schemes. Suman Devi expressed gratitude to the chief minister and informed him that she had also availed benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Yogi said the state administration is determined to ensure that the benefits of the central housing scheme reach the intended beneficiaries without delay, interference, or exploitation.

“This scheme belongs to the poor of the state. No one, neither an official nor an outsider, should dare to snatch this right or delay it for personal gain,” he added.