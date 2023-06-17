Video: At UP event, 'selfie' with wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan was sought after. Then…

A chaos unfolded at an event attended by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Saturday over “taking selfies” with the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief. Singh attended the programme organised to mark the completion of 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Kaiserganj in Gonda district, which is considered his stronghold. Screengrab of the video shows people pelting stones, creating ruckus at the event organised in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

A video of the incident surfaced online showing people pelting stones at each other as the chaos escalated. HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan reported that the fight started between the two ‘pradhan samarthaks’ at the event organised by BJP Minority Morcha in Gonda’s Barbatpur village.

Singh was invited to speak on the government's achievements in the nine years. After he stepped down from the dais, a scuffle broke out between the two parties over “taking selfies”. One side was of Ibrahimpur village head Farooq Khan while the other was the former head of the village, Afat Ali.

Soon, the fight escalated into full-blown violence between the supporters of the two sides at the scene where they could be seen hurling abuses at each other, pelting stones, toppling chairs, and creating a ruckus.

While Singh managed to evade the scene by the time the situation worsened, some of the vehicles of his convoy suffered damage due to stone pelting, the report added.

The Superintendent of Police told Live Hindustan that a case against six people, including the two heads, was registered in the matter and as well as against at least a dozen unidentified people.

Singh is currently at the centre of the political storm over the wrestlers’ protest, initiated by top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat among others who have accused the BJP leader of doing multiple sexual misconducts during his tenure as the wrestling body chief. The police has filed a charge-sheet against Singh, charging him under stalking and sexual harassment offences.

