Home / India News / Who is BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, wrestling body chief accused of sexual harassment

Who is BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, wrestling body chief accused of sexual harassment

ByNisha Anand
Apr 24, 2023 03:35 PM IST

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, the chief of Wrestling Federation of India, is facing multiple sexual harassment allegations by a group of wrestlers.

Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik intensified their protest again on Sunday in Delhi against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Brij Bhushan Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh for Bharatiya Janata Party and serving as WFI chief since 2012.
Brij Bhushan Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh for Bharatiya Janata Party and serving as WFI chief since 2012.

The Olympian wrestlers, protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanded that the government make public the oversight panel's investigation into the allegations against the MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. They had raised the issue first in January, however, their attempt at seeking accountability was projected as a publicity stunt by Singh, who suggested that “they can’t win medals anymore….their careers are over hence...”.

Also Read| Wrestlers' protest: Delhi police seeks committee report to probe allegations

Who is BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

The 66-year old BJP leader with a criminal history has been the WFI chief since 2012. Other than allegations of sexual harassment and mental torture, wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya have called for an end to the ‘dictatorial’ ways of the six-time parliamentarian.

He entered the Lok Sabha in 1991 and faces multiple charges including attempt to murder, punishment for dacoity, causing disappearance of evidence among others, although he has not been convicted in any one of these.

Also Read| ‘This time, all political parties welcome’: Top wrestlers on protest against WFI chief

Singh was also named in the controversial Babri mosque demolition case. In December 2021, a video of him publicly slapping an athlete at Ranchi had gone viral on social media, for which he remained unapologetic. The same year in January, he suspended a Railways coach for being “too animated” on the sidelines, during the national championships in Noida.

In August last year, he abruptly stopped the trials to pick India’s representation in the 59 kg category for the World Wrestling Championship just 54 seconds after it had begun. His reason was that a group of seers from Ayodhya, the chief guests at the event, was not invited to give blessings before beginning it.

A month before the wrestlers’ rebellion, Singh was acquitted by a MP-MLA court in UP’s Gonda district in December in a 29-year old case related to the attack on former UP minister in the Samajwadi Party government in 1993 due to lack of evidence.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
brij bhushan sharan singh vinesh phogat sakshi malik bajrang punia + 2 more
brij bhushan sharan singh vinesh phogat sakshi malik bajrang punia + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out