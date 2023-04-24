Home / Cities / Delhi News / Wrestlers' protest: Delhi police seeks committee report to probe allegations

Wrestlers' protest: Delhi police seeks committee report to probe allegations

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 24, 2023 10:47 AM IST

The police said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated.

Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior officer said on Monday.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi Sunday, April 23, 2023.(PTI)
The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

"As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief," he said.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

wfi wrestler
