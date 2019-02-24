Brij Bhushan Sharan elected as WFI President for third time

Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been elected third time unopposed as the President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Election of the Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members of WFI for the next years term (2019-2023) were held here at the Constitution Club of India on Sunday.

Along with Brij Bhushan, I.D. Nanavati has been elected as the Senior Vice President, V.N. Prasood as the Secretary General and Satyapal Singh Deshwal as the Treasurer.

For the post of Vice President, Asit Kumar Saha, Hamza Bin Omer, N. Phoni, N. Khalo, R.K. Hooda, Bhola Nath Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh and B.S. Landge has been elected.

The elections were conducted by Returning Officer, Justice R.B. Misra, Retd. of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

All Office Bearers and Members of the Executive Committee were elected unopposed.

