BJP MP Brij Bhushan, two others acquitted in 29-year-old case

Updated on Dec 20, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The case is related with the alleged attack on former minister in the Samajwadi Party government Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh in 1993 outside his house in Nawabganj, Gonda.

The BJP MP and two others were absolved for lack of evidence against them. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An MP-MLA court in Gonda district on Monday absolved BJP MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and two others of all charges in a 29-year-old case related with attack on former minister in the Samajwadi Party government Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh in 1993.

Pandit Singh died due to Covid on May 7, 2021. Jitendra Gupta, additional district judge, MP/MLA court, acquitted Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, Gyan Singh and Deep Narayan Yadav alias Pehlwan of all charges due to lack of evidence.

Pandit Singh’s relative Yogendra Singh had lodged an FIR on December 24, 1993, at Nawabganj police station, Gonda, alleging that four car-borne miscreants attacked Pandit Singh when he was standing outside his house in Nawabganj, Gonda.

After firing several rounds, the miscreants fled the spot presuming that Pandit Singh was dead. Lawyers Srikant Srivastava, Bhupeshwar Upadhyay and Upendra Misra, who represented the BJP MP in the court, said the prosecution was not able to prove charges in the court. At the time of attack, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh was at his Delhi residence, they contended.

brij bhushan sharan singh bjp gonda district bharatiya janata party samajwadi party
