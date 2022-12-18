Home / India News / BJP's Annamalai says 'I wear Rafale watch of 3.5 lakh because...' amid row

BJP's Annamalai says 'I wear Rafale watch of 3.5 lakh because...' amid row

india news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:15 PM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said he is ready to not only produce the receipt of his special edition Rafale watch but also his bank statement and income tax details after Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji questioned how Annamalai bought the watch.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai showed his Rafale watch at a press conference on Saturday amid row over it.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai showed his Rafale watch at a press conference on Saturday amid row over it.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's wristwatch has triggered a new controversy after minister Senthil Balaji claimed on Twitter that the watch that Annamalai wears costs 5 lakh. "A man who claims to have only four goats wears this watch! Can he share the receipt of the watch?" Senthil Balaji tweeted. The minister also questioned Annamalai's nationalism as he claimed that the watch is made by a French company.

Annamalai said he will continue wearing the watch as long as he lives because he is a nationalist. The watch costs 3.5 lakh, he said adding that it was from Rafale special edition. It was made when India ordered Rafale aircraft and it has parts of Rafale aircraft, Annamalai said, "I did not get an opportunity to fly the Rafale aircraft so as a nationalist I am wearing the watch."

Annamalai said he bought the watch in 2021 before he became the BJP state president and he is ready to produce the receipt of the purchase along with his income tax statements, bank account details and all his income, the number of goats and cows he owns. "If anybody can find 1 paisa of property more than what I have declared anywhere in the world, then all of my property will be given to the government," Annamalai said.

Senthil Balaji countered Annamalai's statement and said asked whether there is a bill for the " 5 lakh watch" which he "cleverly" claims to have bought in 2021 so that he can avoid the question as to why he did not show it in the nomination form or he will have to prepare the bill later.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu bjp
tamil nadu bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out