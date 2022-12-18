BJP's Annamalai says 'I wear Rafale watch of 3.5 lakh because...' amid row

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's wristwatch has triggered a new controversy after minister Senthil Balaji claimed on Twitter that the watch that Annamalai wears costs ₹5 lakh. "A man who claims to have only four goats wears this watch! Can he share the receipt of the watch?" Senthil Balaji tweeted. The minister also questioned Annamalai's nationalism as he claimed that the watch is made by a French company.

If anybody can find 1 paise of property more than what I have declared anywhere in the world, then all of my property will be given to the Govt.



Now I leave it to my TN brothers & sisters to decide whether they want to seek this from the @arivalayam party leaders as well. (5/5) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 18, 2022

Annamalai said he will continue wearing the watch as long as he lives because he is a nationalist. The watch costs ₹3.5 lakh, he said adding that it was from Rafale special edition. It was made when India ordered Rafale aircraft and it has parts of Rafale aircraft, Annamalai said, "I did not get an opportunity to fly the Rafale aircraft so as a nationalist I am wearing the watch."

தேர்தலுக்குப் பிறகு வாங்கியதாகச் சொல்லிவிட்டால் ‘வேட்பு மனுவில் ஏன் கணக்கு காட்டவில்லை’ என்ற கேள்வியை தவிர்த்துவிடலாம் என ‘புத்திசாலித்தனமாக’ மே 2021 இல் வாங்கியதாகச் சொல்லும் அந்த

ஐந்து லட்ச ரூபாய் கடிகாரத்திற்கான பில் இருக்கிறதா அல்லது இனிமேல்தான் தயார் செய்ய வேண்டுமா? (3/3) — V.Senthilbalaji (@V_Senthilbalaji) December 18, 2022

Annamalai said he bought the watch in 2021 before he became the BJP state president and he is ready to produce the receipt of the purchase along with his income tax statements, bank account details and all his income, the number of goats and cows he owns. "If anybody can find 1 paisa of property more than what I have declared anywhere in the world, then all of my property will be given to the government," Annamalai said.

Senthil Balaji countered Annamalai's statement and said asked whether there is a bill for the " ₹5 lakh watch" which he "cleverly" claims to have bought in 2021 so that he can avoid the question as to why he did not show it in the nomination form or he will have to prepare the bill later.

