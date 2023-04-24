Home / India News / ‘Why are they being insulted’: Swati Maliwal posts Vinesh Phogat's ‘footpath’ pic

‘Why are they being insulted’: Swati Maliwal posts Vinesh Phogat's ‘footpath’ pic

ByAniruddha Dhar
Apr 24, 2023 10:55 AM IST

Swati Maliwal asked why top wrestlers are being “insulted” as they resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday asked why India's top wrestlers are being “insulted” as they resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spending Sunday night at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat posted this picture saying the protesters slept on a footpath at the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat posted this picture saying the protesters slept on a footpath at the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi.

“Those who raised the glory of the Tricolor on foreign soil, why are they being insulted like this today?” Maliwal tweeted. Maliwal also retweeted a picture posted by wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who said the protesters slept on a footpath at the protest site.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had in January raised the issue, but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

The Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the DCW for failing to register an FIR in the matter.

They have complained to the commission that they gave a written complaint to Delhi Police two days back but their FIR has not been registered yet, added the notice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said it has started a probe into the complaints. It has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Union sports ministry, news agency ANI reported.

Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
swati maliwal wrestler
swati maliwal wrestler
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out