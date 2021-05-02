Bring white paper on Covid Care Fund utilization: Ajay Kumar Lallu to UP govt

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has asked the state government to bring out a white paper on utilization of UP Covid Care Fund amid the surge in corona cases.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Lallu said: “Given the laxity, failure and insensitivity of Yogi Adityanath government, people are left to fight Covid on their own with their private resources. The time when people needed the government most, the government’s corrupt face has been exposed.”

“Mr chief minister now quit your arrogant nature, accept the truth that instead of helping the people in the pandemic, the government has been busy in corruption,” said Lallu.

He said the government had created the fund in April 2020 in which huge amount of money came through legislators local area development funds, contribution from government employees and officers and other sources.

“Where is the fund money now when the second wave is wreaking havoc. The state lacks oxygen, essential medicines, basic medical infrastructure. How much money came into the fund and how the fund was utilized, the government should tell,” he said.

Lallu said according to a reply in assembly regarding the fund, Yogi Adityanath had said till July 2020 ₹412 crore were accumulated in the fund. He had said ₹252 crore was spent on buying medicines (for ₹169 crore) and ₹83 crore were spent on given ₹1,000 each as an aid to migrant labourers. But to date the government has not informed what happened to the balance of ₹160 crore and nor has it told about the balance after all the money that came into the fund after July 2020.

He said the chief minister was lying every day that UP lacks nothing regarding Covid management.