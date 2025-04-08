BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s former aide Daddu Prasad joins Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party on Monday brought former Uttar Pradesh minister Daddu Prasad, one of the closest aides of Bahujan Samaj Party founder the late Kanshi Ram into the SP fold, in a move that is perceived to strengthen the party’s PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) push almost a year before panchayat elections and two years before the state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Former BSP leader Daddu Prasad joining the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

Prasad, a former three-time MLA from Manikpur Sarhat assembly seat and former minister in the BSP government, is known for having played a key role in the first-ever meeting between SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram in New Delhi in 1993.

Speaking to the media after joining the SP in Lucknow on Monday, Daddu Prasad said, “All those who were close to Kanshi Ram ji were being shown the door one by one in the BSP. That’s why now that the party has lost all ground, BSP chief threw out her own nephew who was speaking against the BJP. This clearly means that she is hand in glove with the BJP.”

“The SP is now taking forward the Bahujan Samaj concept of Kanshi Ram ji in the form of PDA. We will ensure that the SP forms the government in 2027. The kind of atmosphere created by the BJP and the way they are trying to change the constitution, has created an atmosphere against the BJP in the country,” he added.

“The SP will emerge as a big force and the BJP will be reduced to around 100 seats in U.P. The BJP has created ‘street terrorism’ and the government is giving strength to it. All the real followers of Kanshi Ram ji will come with Akhilesh Yadav ji. When the concept of Bahujan Samaj was discarded by the BSP, its voters shifted to the SP as the party gave the slogan of PDA, which is the new form of Bahujan Samaj. We will ensure that all PDA voters come to the SP fold,” Daddu Prasad said.

Earlier, in an attempt to sharpen its focus on PDA formula, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced that his party will observe Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, from April 8 to 14 by organising a large-scale event at its offices across the state.

Titled Swabhimaan Swaman Samaroh, the week-long event will be held under the aegis of the Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini and the Samajwadi Scheduled Caste Front.

This is the first time the SP will observe Ambedkar Jayanti on this scale. Before the 2019 general elections, the SP had installed a bronze bust of Ambedkar at its headquarters. The SP has since been regularly observing Ambedkar’s birth and death anniversaries and Constitution Day events across the state.