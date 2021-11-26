BSP keeps away from Constitution Day prog, Mayawati cites reasons

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Friday asked the central and state governments to seriously think whether or not they were following the Constitution in the true spirit. She had announced in the morning that her party would not take part in the programmes being organised on Constitution Day.

In a statement, Mayawati said the benefits given to SC/STs by the Constitution had not reached them. “The government does not have the moral right to celebrate Constitution Day. It should apologise to these sections of society and promptly rectify this shortcoming,” she said.

“On Constitution Day, the central and state governments need to seriously review whether or not they are following the Indian Constitution properly in all honesty.The BSP feels that it is not being done and the governments need to think over it,” she said.

“There is SC, ST and OBC reservation backlog in government jobs for which they are fighting on the roads. No effort has been made till now to provide reservations in private jobs. The central and state governments are not ready to frame any law for this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayawati also announced the appointment of Rasra MLA Uma Shankar Singh as leader of the BSP legislature party, after Shah Alam, who was occupying the post, resigned as MLA and from the party on Thursday.