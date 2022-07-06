BSP launches membership drive in Lucknow region with focus on Muslim leaders

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) launched a membership drive in the Lucknow region with former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) rebel, Mohammad Irshad Khan joining the party.

Khan who has influence over the Muslim community in Unnao and Lucknow districts rose in rebellion against the Samajwadi Party leadership after the 2022 assembly election. Alleging that leaders and workers belonging to the Muslim community are neglected in SP he quit the party in mid-April.

The BSP opened the door to Khan who joined the party along with his supporters in a meeting organised to review membership drive on Tuesday. Former SP state unit vice-president Riyaz Ahmed, SP leaders- Mohammad Tariq Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq, Ahmed Khan, Shakil Ahmed, Abdul Moin and Karim Ahmed too joined the BSP along with their supporters.

After joining the BSP, Mohammad Irshad Khan said that the SP is only concerned with votes of the Muslim community. Leaders belonging to Muslim community are sidelined in the party, he said.

After the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll in which the BSP candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali has polled 2.66 lakh votes, the BSP chief Mayawati has directed party leaders and office-bearers to woo prominent Muslim leaders to join the BSP. The BSP workers should convince the Muslim community that BSP has strength to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the Muslim community supports the BSP in the assembly and Lok Sabha election, she said. In the membership drive organised in various districts, the BSP leaders are wooing leaders belonging to the Muslim community to join the party.

Senior BSP leaders including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Shamshuddin Raini and Bhim Rao Ambedkar reviewed the membership drive in a meeting organised at the party divisional office located near Pasi Qila in Lucknow.

Maya slams ‘celebrations’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in UP over its 100 days in power celebration.

In a tweet, the BSP chief said there was large celebration over the 100 days of the BJP government but in the matter of removing the burning problems of poverty, unemployment, inflation faced by the people, improving law and order, creating mutual brotherhood and communal harmony among all castes and religions, the BJP government tenure is disappointing and very depressing, she said.

