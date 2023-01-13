BSP to focus on youth within party, in polls

The Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to give more representation to youth in the party organisation.

Greeting party workers on the National Youth Day, Akash Anand, BSP coordinator, in a tweet on Thursday said that the youth have to come forward to build a strong country as well as to end caste tyranny. The BSP chief, Mayawati, has called for 50% youth participation in the BSP for the success of the party mission. Youth is the future of the BSP and the country, he said.

To gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as well as to counter the challenge by Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has launched Azad Samaj Party (ASP) to mobilise the Dalit community, the BSP has decided to appoint young and committed leaders as district presidents, assembly segment in-charges as well as the sector in-charges.

The newly appointed BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal said that to gear the party for the urban local bodies’ election, a workers’ conference is being organised at the divisional headquarters. Later, the workers conference will be organised in each assembly segment. In the urban local bodies election, the BSP will give tickets to young, loyal party workers, he said.