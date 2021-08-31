Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSP will extend support to protesting farmers in Haryana, MP: Mayawati

Addressing a meeting of the party's office bearers, the BSP chief said that due to the rigid stand of the Centre, the governments in BJP-ruled states are in a way considering the farmers their opponent.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati said that her party will always stand with the genuine demands of the protesting farmers. (PTI File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday instructed her party workers to extend support to the farmers' protests in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh against the new agriculture laws.

Addressing a meeting of the party's office bearers, the BSP chief said that due to the rigid stand of the Centre, the governments in BJP-ruled states are in a way considering the farmers their opponent.

The attitude of the Haryana government in particular has been extremely anti-farmer, she said.

Owing to these anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the BJP, the condition of the public in Uttar Pradesh and in the rest of the country is bad, Mayawati added.

The BSP will always stand with the genuine demands of the protesting farmers, and the party has been raising its voice for them both inside and outside Parliament, she said.

BSP workers will extend their support to the farmers with strict discipline, Mayawati added.

Agitated farmers have declared that they would intensify their stir in UP, and hence the BJP government in the state is requested to not behave in a barbaric manner, the BSP supremo said.

She said the Centre must withdraw the farm laws, adopting a sympathetic view in honour of farmers and in the interest of the country.

Mayawati reviewed the working of the party's polling booth committees, and issued instructions to finish the rest of the work on war footing.

Topics
bahujan samaj party bsp chief mayawati farmers protest haryana madhya pradesh
