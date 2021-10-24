Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

BSP writes to Election Commission, seeks ban on pre-poll surveys

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra wrote to the Election Commission, requesting a ban on pre-poll media surveys six months in advance of elections.
Bahujan Samaj Party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission (EC), seeking a ban on pre-poll media surveys six months ahead of the assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

Mishra wrote to the EC on the issue days after BSP chief Mayawati had, while addressing cadres on party founder Kanshiram’s death anniversary, declared her intent to seek a ban on pre-poll surveys that she claimed were doctored.

Citing surveys that went wrong like the one ahead of West Bengal polls, Mishra urged the EC to exercise powers vested under Article 324 of the Constitution of India as interpreted by the Supreme Court, to issue guidelines or directions to ban pre-poll surveys by media outlets six months ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha polls.

With less than six months now remaining before the 2022 UP polls, Mishra prayed that the ban was required to enable voters to cast their votes freely, fairly and uninfluenced by the “misleading projections”.

“Along with this, we request the EC to pass such other orders that the commission may deem just, fit and proper to ensure free and fair elections to the legislative assembly of UP 2022,” said Mishra.

Mayawati had been upset with some pre-poll surveys showing the BJP in the lead and BSP trailing way behind. She had in the past also cited how in the run up to the 2007 UP polls that BSP won with a majority, many surveys had not made the correct predictions.

