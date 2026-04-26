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Bulandshahr: Birthday celebration ends in triple murder at Khurja gym

Argument during birthday celebration allegedly escalates into firing at Khurja gym, leaving three dead; police probe rivalry, alcohol angle

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 10:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A birthday celebration in Khurja town of Bulandshahr district allegedly turned into a triple murder after three members of a councillor’s family were shot dead inside a gym late Saturday night, police said.

Representational image (Sourced)

The incident took place at RJS Fitness Gym on Subhash Marg during a party hosted by 33-year-old Jeetu Saini, the gym operator. Police said several youths had gathered when an argument broke out around 11 pm between Jeetu and Amardeep, 35, cousin of Ward 24 councillor Sanjay Saini. The dispute allegedly escalated after abusive language was used, with Manish, 32, Amardeep’s brother, also joining the confrontation.

According to police, Jeetu allegedly left the gym, returned with a licensed pistol and opened fire. Amardeep and Manish were shot at close range, while Akash, 19, nephew of Sanjay Saini, was chased and shot in the head while trying to flee. All three died on the spot.

The firing created panic inside the gym, with people taking cover behind equipment. The accused allegedly removed the CCTV DVR before fleeing in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Family members said the victims were key earners. “Manish is survived by a two-year-old daughter, while Amardeep leaves behind a five-year-old son and an infant daughter. Akash had been looking for a job. The family had also lost another member last year,” Sanjay Saini said.

Police said over 15 people have been detained for questioning, and nearby CCTV footage is being analysed.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bulandshahr: Birthday celebration ends in triple murder at Khurja gym
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bulandshahr: Birthday celebration ends in triple murder at Khurja gym
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