Bullet from his own rifle kills PAC jawan in U.P. capital

A 26-year-old Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel died due to a firearm injury caused allegedly by his own rifle under Ashiana police station limits here on Friday night, police said. As per the police, the jawan deployed with Fatehpur PAC unit was on duty in Lucknow. His wedding was scheduled for January 26, they added.

“Around 8pm, the jawan was found in a pool of blood by his colleagues after they heard a gunshot from the Vajra police vehicle. He was rushed to KGMU trauma centre where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Ajay Prakash Mishra, station house officer, Aashiana police station.

“After finishing their shifts in various sections of the city, the jawan’s colleagues entered the PAC camp at Ramabai Ambedkar Park but he stayed in the car,” the SHO added. “We are currently investigating if he died by suicide or it was an accident,” Mishra said.