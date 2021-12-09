Bundelkhand Development Board wants local representation in Ken Betwa Link Project Authority

The Bundelkhand Development Board wants local representation in the special purpose vehicle, the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority, set up by the Centre to implement the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project for the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the ₹ 44,605 crore project to address water scarcity problem of Bundelkhand region spread across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It will be completed in the next eight years.

“For proper implementation of the project, there must be local representation in the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority. Without monitoring at the local level and by locals, we cannot ensure proper execution of the project,” Raja Bundela, vice-chairman of Bundelkhand Development Board, said on Thursday.

“We will forward our suggestions to the Centre through the state government,” said Bundela.

The project will not only provide water for irrigation but will also ensure drinking water for around 62 lakh people of both the states.

The project will be of immense benefit for the water-starved regions of Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur districts of Uttar Pradesh among other districts.

“The project, if implemented properly, will change Bundelkhand’s image as a water-starved region. It is an ambitious project for the welfare of the region. But it requires proper implementation,” said Raja Bundela.

The board will also prepare a proposal for the state government suggesting promotion of agro-based industries in Bundelkhand.

The state government, in a statement issued on Thursday, stated that in the past four years several big irrigation projects for Bundelkhand region have been implemented. This has led to an increase in irrigated land by 2,16,666 hectare.

The project will also help generate 103 megawatt (MW) hydro-electricity and 27 MW solar energy.

