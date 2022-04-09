Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested

Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University’s B.Sc examination, police said.

A local court, however, granted bail to all the 32 people.

The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.

The university had cancelled the said exam at 179 centres.

They said a joint team of police and administration was set up to probe the matter.

“A student named Ajay Bhaskar was caught by the flying squad on April 6 while copying in the B.Sc Physics II question paper.

During investigation, it was found that someone had sent this question paper to him on WhatsApp before the examination,” they said.

An FIR was filed and investigation revealed that Rajdeep Yadav, a clerk of Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya Bangra, had sent the question paper to his niece before the examination after which it was forwarded to various students and was also sold, they said.

The SSP said that in view of the seriousness of the matter, six employees of the college, including the main accused and 26 students who bought the question paper, were nabbed within 48 hours.

“Further investigation is underway and action will be taken if more people are found involved in this matter,” he added.

Later in the evening, all the 32 arrested persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court from where they were released on bail.