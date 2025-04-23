Bureaucratic reshuffle in UP: Two record innings come to an end amid questions of why and how

LUCKNOW Bureaucratic reshuffles are often a routine exercise in governance, but occasionally they involve sweeping administrative moves that create a larger buzz of why and how. Monday night’s big transfers in Uttar Pradesh qualify in this category, especially because of two names - 2006 batch IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma and IAS officer Shishir, a member of the 2013 promotee batch. In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 33 IAS officers. (File Photo)

While Sharma came across as one of the most trusted lieutenants of the powers that be, Shishir was considered among the closest to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Both officers created a record of sorts for their long stints in a state earlier known for shorter tenures.

Kaushal Raj Sharma remained in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency - Varanasi - for over 5 years - first as the district magistrate and then as the commissioner of Varanasi division, before being shifted to Lucknow late on Monday night, as secretary to the chief minister. Shishir held the post of director of information, UP, for nearly 7 years in a row - the longest tenure in at least three decades on a seat considered vital to both the chief minister and his government’s public relations and publicity.

He is now special secretary, MSME, and CEO of Khadi and Gramudyog Board. The reshuffle brought an end to these long innings.

Sharma held various important positions, including CDO (Lucknow) and special secretary in the infrastructure and industrial development department. His experience as DM in five districts, including Lucknow, Pilibhit, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj and Kanpur Nagar probably came in handy for him when he was chosen for one of the most sensitive and important post of Varanasi DM. He assumed charge as Varanasi DM on November 2, 2019. It was probably because of the hard work he put in and his efficient handling of public affairs as Varanasi DM that the state government was compelled to cancel his transfer when he was promoted and posted out of Varanasi as divisional commissioner Prayagraj in June 2022.

Kaushal Raj Sharma held dual charge as Varanasi DM and Varanasi divisional commissioner for some time and thereafter continued to work as divisional commissioner since October 7, 2022. Efforts for relief during Covid lockdown, panchayat elections, 2022 UP assembly elections and G-20 summit were among the challenges of his tenure as DM and commissioner, Varanasi.

On the other hand, Shishir, who was posted as director, information, UP, in 2018 for the Yogi Adityanath-led government, continued to work on the post for nearly seven years. A state civil service officer, he was promoted to IAS (2013 batch). Shishir had one of the longest tenures as director, information, and made his mark not only for his proximity to the powers that be, but also for his courteous demeanor and efficient handling of challenges. Shishir was able to avoid any political controversies while performing his duties even during 2019 Lok Sabha, 2022 UP assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Mahakumbh was also held in his tenure as director of information.