Bypolls set to send strong message for 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

As campaigning for the bypolls on nine assembly seats in the state enters its final phase, political parties are touting these polls as a precursor to the 2027 state assembly elections. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar’s Katehri constituency on Sunday, said the bypolls would set the tone for 2027 and send a strong message to the ruling BJP. SP chief alleged UP CM spreading hatred in the society (File photo)

In Katehri, Akhilesh campaigned for SP candidate Shobhawati Verma, wife of SP MP Lalji Verma, urging voters to deliver a resounding mandate. “The by-elections are crucial. BJP will not only lose these polls but will also face a downfall in Maharashtra. The chief minister’s chair is at risk,” he said, accusing the BJP of spreading societal hatred and harbouring anxiety over a possible defeat.

The SP chief further alleged that the BJP was spreading hatred and bitterness in the society. “They (BJP) are shaken by the fear of defeat in the bypolls. The chief minister now wants to contest the elections by putting officers forward,” he alleged.

Appealing to voters, Akhilesh emphasised the importance of casting their ballots despite challenges. “Even if police try to stop you, remain resolute and vote,” he urged, framing the bypolls as a test of the BJP’s governance.

Speaking to the media at Ayodhya airport earlier, the SP chief alleged the BJP follows “British-style divide-and-rule tactics” and claimed the party is shaken by fear of electoral loss. “The BJP is exploiting public resources and weakening Dr. Ambedkar’s constitution. They are trying to snatch people’s voting rights,” he stated, vowing to defend democracy at all costs.

Akhilesh took a swipe at the chief minister, saying, “Clothes don’t make a Yogi; language, behaviour, and thoughts do.”

He also criticised the BJP for rising inflation, unemployment, and corruption. “Farmers aren’t getting fair prices for their produce. Youth are jobless and forced to protest. Exams are delayed, and recruitment is in disarray. While the BJP talks of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ it fails to manage even one smooth examination process,” he said.