Campaign against TB: Statewide drive to identify patients launched

Aiming to identify TB cases at the earliest, the ‘Nikshay Diwas’ campaign got off the blocks in the state on Thursday.

The campaign will focus on suspected TB cases on every 15th of the month under which all health facilities in the state will provide screening and testing of suspected cases. ASHA workers will run a door-to-door campaign on the day and try to identify suspected cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Principal secretary medical and health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma launched the campaign from Anaura Kalan village in Chinhat. Director-general, medical and health, Dr Lilly Singh and chief medical officer of Lucknow, Dr Manoj Agrawal, were present at the event. “Apart from ASHA workers, the Anganwadi workers, ANMs, community health officers (CHOs) can play vital roles in the campaign. Patients, once identified will also get medicine,” said the principal secretary.

The ASHA workers will bring suspected cases to the nearest health and wellness centres and CHOs will conduct primary tests by making a provisional ID of the suspected case. Tests might include HIV, diabetes as per the symptoms.

“The spread of TB can be contained through early diagnosis. Hence, the campaign which will effectively run every month will help identify TB cases and also contain the spread of TB as treatment of patients will start at an early stage,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASHA workers will ensure the bank details of the patients, once identified and registered, are filled with the Nikshay portal so that ₹500 per month financial assistance is sent to the bank account of the patient/beneficiary.

The principal secretary said that 30% of patients are identified by hospitals. Private medical practitioners were also encouraged to notify their TB patients. “A list of TB patients who have left medication mid-way should be prepared and random tests of 10% patients in hospital OPD should be done for TB,” said Sharma.

MD, national health mission, Aparna U, said that informative films shall be screened at health facilities to make people aware about TB and its treatment at government health facilities.