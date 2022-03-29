Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Campaign to free water bodies, govt land from encroachers launched in Lucknow
lucknow news

Campaign to free water bodies, govt land from encroachers launched in Lucknow

DM says, besides ensuring revival of ponds and water bodies, the drive is aimed to free government land from encroachment.
Lucknow district administration has launched a campaign to free govt land, water bodies from encroachments. (ht)
Lucknow district administration has launched a campaign to free govt land, water bodies from encroachments. (ht)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

District Administration has launched a drive to make city ponds and water bodies free from encroachment.

“Besides ensuring revival of ponds and water bodies, the drive is aimed to free government land from encroachment,” said Lucknow’s district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

“It would be ensured that the land is made encroachment free,” the DM said on Tuesday when the anti-encroachment drive started from Sarojininagar tehsil.

A team of revenue department and other administrative officers removed encroachment from around 12 bighas of land whose market value is worth 7 crore 84 lakhs.

“Strict action would be initiated against the encroachers. Before Sarojininagar, the administration had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Mohanlalganj tehsil where illegal construction worth 1 crore 80 lakhs was freed from the clutches of land sharks,” the DM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out