Campaign to free water bodies, govt land from encroachers launched in Lucknow
District Administration has launched a drive to make city ponds and water bodies free from encroachment.
“Besides ensuring revival of ponds and water bodies, the drive is aimed to free government land from encroachment,” said Lucknow’s district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.
“It would be ensured that the land is made encroachment free,” the DM said on Tuesday when the anti-encroachment drive started from Sarojininagar tehsil.
A team of revenue department and other administrative officers removed encroachment from around 12 bighas of land whose market value is worth ₹7 crore 84 lakhs.
“Strict action would be initiated against the encroachers. Before Sarojininagar, the administration had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Mohanlalganj tehsil where illegal construction worth ₹1 crore 80 lakhs was freed from the clutches of land sharks,” the DM added.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
