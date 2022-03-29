Campaign to free water bodies, govt land from encroachers launched in Lucknow

District Administration has launched a drive to make city ponds and water bodies free from encroachment.

“Besides ensuring revival of ponds and water bodies, the drive is aimed to free government land from encroachment,” said Lucknow’s district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

“It would be ensured that the land is made encroachment free,” the DM said on Tuesday when the anti-encroachment drive started from Sarojininagar tehsil.

A team of revenue department and other administrative officers removed encroachment from around 12 bighas of land whose market value is worth ₹7 crore 84 lakhs.

“Strict action would be initiated against the encroachers. Before Sarojininagar, the administration had carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Mohanlalganj tehsil where illegal construction worth ₹1 crore 80 lakhs was freed from the clutches of land sharks,” the DM added.