Canoeing makes waves in Bijnor village

While commuting between Bijnor city and Haldaur block of the district, one is bound to be drawn to the sight of boys and girls rowing to stay ahead in bright and colourful canoes on the waters of a rejuvenated pond. Aged between 8 and 18 years, most of the youngsters who train here hail from poor families. (HT)

While curious passersby make a brief stop to witness what they presume to be an unusual sight for a remote dusty village, the locals, however, say that such scenes have been common for the past one year.

The credit for opening the first canoeing training centre of western Uttar Pradesh in Amheda goes to the district administration, especially chief development officer (CDO) Purn Bora and then district magistrate Umesh Mishra.

Anil Kumar, a government teacher in Amheda, said it came as a great surprise when officials approached the locals with the idea of setting up a canoeing training centre.

“A majority of people here were not even aware of the sport. Our curiosity doubled when shiny colorful canoes were brought here, and national-level athlete Feroj Khan was deputed as coach.”

Located some 20 kms away from the district headquarters, Amheda has a population of over 400 people, many of whom are Muslims. Villagers were initially hesitant to send their young ones to learn the water sport, Anil said. “The children did not even know swimming. But after being convinced by the coach and officials, many locals agreed to let their sons and daughters get coached in the sport.”

Coach Feroj Khan, who is also associated with a private canoeing club in the nearby Roorkee (Uttarakhand), said he now had 35 students, five of whom were girls, in Amheda.

Aged between 8 and 18 years, most of these kids hail from poor families. “Their parents are either daily wagers, e-rickshaw drivers, small-scale farmers or small shop owners”, said Khan admiring the dedication of these children.

“Initially, it was fun for them. However, over a period the children developed zeal and passion for the sport.” Khan added that the kids trained for six to seven hours every day. “They go to school in the morning and train in the evening.”

Not only from Amheda, but children from nearby villages Chandpur, Bannoli Mandya, Rustampur and Shadipur are also now showing their interest in learning the ropes of canoeing.

Mahi Dhiman, 11, Tanmay Dhiman, 12, Rudra, 8, Dikunj, 10, Nisad, 16, Aashiq, 14, and Tarun, 12, from Amheda; Payal Sindhu,17, from Chandpur; Divyanshi,15, and Aniket, 16, from Bannoli Mandya and Abhishek,19, from Udpur are all students at the canoeing school.

Aashiq suffers from a physical disability and has trouble even walking properly. His father works as a daily wager. He defied all odds when he learnt the sport.

Khan said: “Although it was hard for him, training helped him overcome his physical disability. After some more training, he will be able to compete in the para category.”

“Their performance in state- and national-level championships can win them jobs on sports quota. Also, they can build a career in water sports,” said Sajid, the father of one of the athletes at the Amheda canoeing school.

CDO Bora, who regularly reviews the project, said, “This is a beginning. We need to do a lot for the centre and athletes... While their training is entirely free, we’re planning to provide the students with a gym and the services of a nutritionist and psychologist as well,” said Bora.

Suresh Gupta, the president of UP Canoeing and Kayaking Association, said Bijnor was the first district in western UP with a canoeing school and locals were showing a lot of enthusiasm for the sport. Supporting his claim, he said thousands of people gathered to watch athletes in action at Pili Dam in the district a year ago when a championship was organised to introduce the sport to the western UP.

“An athlete from Bagpat won a bronze medal in canoeing at the last Asian Games,” added Gupta as he hoped that more athletes from the region become medal winners in near future.