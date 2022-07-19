Cantankerous canines: LMC lists ferocious breeds, advises against keeping them as pets
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has identified dog breeds which are ferocious and has advised residents not to keep them as pets as they could be dangerous to the elderly and children.
Dr Arvind Rao, director, Animal Welfare, LMC said, “Till now, there is a history of three owners being killed by ferocious dogs in the country. That’s why people must avoid keeping Mastiffs, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Pitbulls because these dogs have a heavy bite force: if they bite someone, it’s almost impossible to open their jaws unless they do it.
“The mastiff has a maximum bite force of 552 pounds per square inch (PSI) and if this dog bites anyone then the bones will be crushed. Similarly, the Rottweiler has bite force of 328 PSI, after that American Bulldogs have bite force of 305 PSI, German Shepherds and Dobermans have biting force of 238 PSI, and the Pitbull has bite force of 235 PSI, which is enough to crush a bone.”
He said, “In the city, around 927 people have licenses for ferocious species so it’s the responsibility of LMC to educate their owners about the behaviour of the dogs and make them aware about their ferociousness.
“The LMC will soon be reaching out to these owners to see the conditions in which these ferocious breeds are being kept. The LMC is also contacting professional dog trainers from the police and other departments to examine or train the ferocious dogs if the owners permit.”
Besides, the LMC is mulling making the process of issuing licenses for ferocious dogs a bit tough because ferocious dogs are aggressive with powerful jaws. They have unpredictable behaviour which is why they need to be trained to live with humans, said Dr Abhinav Varma, chief veterinary officer, LMC.
Dogs need proper food and a proper space to live. If anything is compromised then they can be dangerous for humans, he added.
Rise in routine dental check-up post Covid, say Pune doctors
Dentists from the city are reporting a rise in patients coming for routine check-ups. Untreated dental caries in permanent teeth was the most common findings according to doctors. Another city-based dentist, Dr Minal Salvi said that non-emergency dental cases were postponed by many patients post pandemic outbreak. “Now since everyone is getting back to normalcy, we have seen more patients visiting us for regular dental issues as well for preventive dental checks,” said Dr Salvi.
Rare orchids bloom again in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
On June 30, 2020, ground orchids – a critically endangered species – were discovered blooming quite by chance in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve grasslands. But sighting them again on July 3, at the same spot in the DTR endorsed the conservation efforts of the DTR authorities to save a natural species, which is categorised as an endangered species in International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
NIV Pune confirms second monkeypox patient, also from Kerala
The National Institute of Virology on Monday confirmed the second monkeypox-positive case in India with the patient hailing from Kannur in Kerala. The first patient who tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 was also from Kerala. Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune, on Monday said, “The second patient is from Kannur, Kerala. The patient is an adult male and has a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates.”
U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10 45, Gorakhpur 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read.
