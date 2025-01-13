Car bonnet cakes, crackers and chaos on Lko road

The state capital witnessed a disturbing spectacle of lawlessness when a birthday celebration on Saturday night spiralled out of control in the city’s Madiyaon area. Around 50 four-wheelers were parked in a queue on a busy road as hundreds gathered late at night to mark the birthday of Raghvendra Pratap Singh, an advocate and local strongman, popularly known as ‘Bade Bhaiya.’ The chaotic gathering near the Engineering Square Over Bridge caused a public nuisance, with some individuals dangerously standing on the road divider (Sourced)

An undated video of the celebration recently surfaced on Instagram, showing men standing on car bonnets, cutting cakes, lighting crackers, and recording videos. The chaotic gathering near the Engineering Square Over Bridge caused a public nuisance, with some individuals dangerously standing on the road divider to capture the event on their phones .

The video also shows a car in which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag is placed on the white vehicle. Samajwadi party also posted the video and wrote on X, “Public display of hooliganism by BJP members in BJP government.”

The video, posted from the Instagram account ‘Adv Raghvendra Pratap Singh,’ with nearly 2500 followers, features edited clips set to songs like “36 Goli Marenge Babu” and similar other songs. The account showcases other similar videos of stunts, alcohol-fuelled parties, and connections with local politicians.

Police swung into action after the video gained traction. “The people involved are being identified based on the viral footage. Legal action will follow,” said a Lucknow Police statement. Two individuals, Samsher Ansari, 22, and Sumit Saini, 19, unemployed residents of Madiyaon, have been arrested. Their challans were issued under Section 170, 126, 135 ofof the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Meanwhile, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, remains at large. A local source described him as a regular at performing stunts with cars and bikes, often seen around the Ram-Ram Bank crossing in Aliganj. Police teams are continuing their search for others involved in the incident.