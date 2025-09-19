Cattle smuggling: Two SHOs among 25 cops sent to lines in Kushinagar for laxity

Additional director general (ADG), Gorakhpur Zone, Ashok Mutha Jain on Friday took action against 25 police personnel in Kushinagar -- including two SHOs, two sub-inspectors and 18 constables -- who were relieved from their posts and sent to police lines under “Operation Clean”, officials said. ADG, Gorakhpur Zone, Ashok Mutha Jain said a new action plan had been prepared to combat the cattle smuggling menace. (For representation)

The action comes in the wake of an incident in which a NEET aspirant, Deepak Gupta, 19, was killed during a clash between villagers and cattle smugglers in Mahuva Chapi village under Pipraich police station on September 17.

The SHOs attached to lines include Amit Sharma (Kasya) and Sushil Shukla (Tamkuhiraj). Two outpost incharges -- Gaurav Shukla (Kushinagar) and Anurag Sharma (Bahadurpur) -- have also been shifted. Sub-inspectors Pawan Kumar Singh (Pateharwa), Arsalan Ahmad (Tamkuhiraj) and Mangesh Mishra (Hata), along with several constables, have been removed from frontline duties.

Officials confirmed that members of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell have also been relieved from field assignments. The list includes Rajesh Kumar Singh, Rahul Kumar Pandey, Arvind Kumar, Navneet Kumar Shukla, Vishal Singh, Satish Chand, Sudhir Kumar Yadav, W Kumar, Brijesh Yadav, Ajay Tiwari, Mohit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilip Kumar, Vikas Prajapati, Shashikesh Goswami, Phoolchand Chaudhary, Shyam Singh Yadav, Arjun Kharwar, and Vinod Kumar Yadav.

Speaking to media persons, ADG Jain said that a new action plan had been prepared to combat the cattle smuggling menace. “The plan includes fresh cordon-off strategies on smuggling routes, intensified drives to arrest absconding criminals and strict accountability measures for police personnel. Cattle smugglers operate as organised criminal gangs. Under a zero-tolerance approach towards dereliction of duty, inefficient officers have been removed from frontline duties,” he stated.

The ADG also confirmed that a police team from Kaptanganj, which had gone to Champaran (Bihar) to arrest an absconding accused, had returned after facing resistance from villagers during the joint UP-Bihar operation. According to officials, police have seized six pick-up vehicles used for cattle smuggling, arrested six accused across the zone, and initiated legal action against 215 individuals.

Injured accused succumbs

Meanwhile, an alleged cattle smuggler, who was assaulted by residents of Mahuva Chapi village following the murder of Deepak Gupta, succumbed to injuries at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur on Friday. He was identified as Ajab Husain alias Azhar (21), a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar. SP (north) Jitendra Kumar said the body had been kept in the mortuary and authorities were in the process of contacting his family.