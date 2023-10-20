CBI arrests U.P. bank manager, tout on bribery charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch manager and a tout, for demanding and accepting a bribe, in Sambhal, on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press note shared with the media, the CBI officials confirmed the accused arrested were identified as Durgesh Kumar Gupta, the manager of Sikandarpur Khagi branch of SBI and the tout Khyali Singh.

The officials said a case was registered against the manager and the tout on the allegations of demanding a bribe of ₹20,000 from a farmer for allowing him to withdraw a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan amount of ₹4 lakh. They said the complainant had applied for a KCC loan from the SBI branch.

They said the complainant further alleged that the manager demanded ₹20,000 through the tout, at the rate of 5% commission of the total amount. They said the CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 from the complainant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said searches were conducted on the premises of both the accused. Besides, the arrested accused were produced in the court of special judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad and were remanded to judicial custody till October 31.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!