CBI land attachment won’t impact IT City project: LDA officials

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has charted its response to land parcels attached by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within its IT City housing scheme, stating it will follow legal provisions while keeping the project on schedule. Representational image (Sourced)

Senior LDA officials said nearly five hectares of land in Parehta village, part of the IT City project area along Sultanpur Road, has been attached by the CBI in connection with an ongoing probe. This development comes as the authority advances land acquisition and preparatory work for the large-scale scheme spanning around 3,490 acres.

Officials said if the matter remains unresolved by the time acquisition proceeds, the authority will deposit the award money under the land acquisition process with the district magistrate as per prescribed procedures. Once this formal step is completed and acquisition advances, LDA will submit a request to the CBI seeking release of these attached plots.

“We are still awaiting clarification from the CBI. Once the agency shares details of any pending or ongoing investigation related to specific khasra numbers or developers, the authority will proceed accordingly,” the official said.

Officials added that despite a small portion of land being under attachment, the overall acquisition and planning process for the project is continuing as scheduled.

On January 21, 2026, LDA confirmed the launch of its IT City Scheme on February 20, 2026, giving priority to farmers who contributed land under the land pooling policy.